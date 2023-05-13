HamberMenu
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan to star in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller

Set to go on floors in June, the upcoming film will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London

May 13, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
This is the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are sharing screen space

Ajay Devgn is collaborating with director Vikas Bahl on an upcoming supernatural thriller. Actor R Madhavan has joined the film’s cast.

This is the first time Devgn, Bahl and Madhavan are working with each other. According to a communiqué from the makers, the as-yet untitled film is currently in the pre-production stage. It will go on floors in June. Produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios, the film will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

A report in ETimes claimed the film is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror-thriller Vash.

Vikas Behl has directed films like Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye. His next, Ganapath - Part 1, is a futuristic action thriller starring Tiger Shroff.

Ajay Devgn starred in his own directorial Bholaa earlier this year. His next release is Maidaan.

