Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ gets new release date

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, ‘Lal Salaam’ is headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth while ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth plays a cameo role

January 09, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu Vishal in ‘Lal Salaam’.

Vishnu Vishal in ‘Lal Salaam’. | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/YouTube

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which was set to release on Pongal, has got a new release date. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film will release on February 9. The makers took to social media to announce the date.

ALSO READ
‘Lal Salaam’ teaser: Aishwarya Rajinikanth says ‘keep religion out of cricket’

Lal Salaam is headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth plays a cameo in the movie. A R Rahman has composed the music for the film. Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is also set to play a cameo role in Lal Salaam

ALSO READ:Rajinikanth’s first look as Moideen Bhai in ‘Laal Salaam’ revealed

The makers recently released the film’s teaser. It shows glimpses of a story set in a town high in tension due to religious unrest. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play cricketers while Rajinikanth essays a character called Moideen Bhai.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, has made films such as 3 and Vai Raja Vai. Pravin Baaskar is the editor of Lal Salaam while Vishnu Rangasamy is the cinemtographer. The other actors in the film are Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna and Thangadurai.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

