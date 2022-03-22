Aishwarya Rajinikanth to make Hindi directorial debut with a love story

Aishwarya Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: ROHIT JAIN PARAS

March 22, 2022 16:49 IST

Aishwarya made her feature film directorial debut with ‘3’ in 2012, featuring her estranged husband, Dhanush

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced she is set to debut in Hindi as a director with her upcoming film "Oh Saathi Chal".

Aishwarya, who has so far directed two Tamil films and one documentary in her career spanning a decade, took to Twitter to make the new announcement.

"My week couldn’t have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings and wishes," the 40-year-old filmmaker wrote.

Advertising

Advertising

Aishwarya made her feature film directorial debut with "3" in 2012, featuring her estranged husband, Dhanush.

She followed it up with the 2015 crime comedy "Vai Raja Vai" and later directed the documentary "Cinema Veeran", which featured untold stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.