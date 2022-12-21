Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, ‘Driver Jamuna’ to release on consecutive days

December 21, 2022 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The makers of The Great Indian Kitchen, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, have announced that the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer will release in theatres on December 29. Interestingly, Aishwarya will have another release in the last week of December as the makers of Driver Jamuna have announced that their film will release in theatres on December 30, a day after The Great Indian Kitchen’s release.

Directed by R Kannan, The Great Indian Kitchen has Rahul Ravindran playing a lead role opposite Aishwarya. The film is a social commentary on the struggles faced by women in conservative households with patriarchial men. It tells the story of a newly-married housewife who is confined to the kitchen. Yogi Babu, Kalairani, and Poster Nandakumar play pivotal roles. Aishwarya and Rahul are reprising the roles played by Nimisha Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original 2021 Malayalam movie.

With music scored by Jerry Silvester Vincent, the film has cinematography by Balasubramaniem, and editing by Leo John Paul. Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary are the producers.

Driver Jamuna, written and directed by P Kinslin of Vathikuchi fame, has Aishwarya playing the role of a cab driver who finds herself in a quagmire when a bunch of henchmen hire her taxi. The two-minute trailer that was released earlier this year promises a thrilling story that happens over the course of a cab ride. The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Kavitha Bharathi, Ilaya Pandi, and Manikandan Rajesh among others.

With music scored by Ghibran, the film has cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by R Ramar. S .P. Chowthari of 18 Reels has produced the film