Aishwarya Rajesh’s next with debutant director goes on floors

November 02, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be a comedy thriller with Savari Muthu making his debut as a director

The Hindu Bureau

Aishwarya Rajesh with producer Blaze Kannan and director Savari Muthu | Photo Credit: D Imman/Twitter

Aishwarya Rajesh’s next, with debutant director Savari Muthu, has gone on floors. The yet-to-be titled film is touted to be a comedy thriller.

Muthu has written films such as Darling, Hero, and Aishwarya’sKannaandKa Pae Ranasingam. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy and Arjun Chidambaram. The film is set to be bankrolled by Blaze Kannan under Dwarka Productions.

D Imman is the music composer while Tamizh A Azhagan has been roped in as the cinematographer. Sarath Kumar is the editor. The makers are planning to shoot the film in Chennai and Puducherry. The film is set to release in April, 2024.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was recently in the Malayalam film Pulimada, which starred Joju George in the lead. In Tamil, the actor’s recent works are Theera Kaadhaland Farhana.

