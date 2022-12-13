Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to hit screens on January 26, 2023

December 13, 2022 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film Farhana, directed by Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame, will hit screens on January 26, 2023.

The makers announced the release date by unveiling the video song of the track ‘ Zara’ from the film. The song sung by Goldie Sohel has lyrics written by Yugabhaarathi. Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer.

The video song features Aishwarya and Jithan Ramesh attending a wedding celebration. The cast of Farhana also features Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Anumol, and Kitty.

The film has a screenplay written by Nelson, Sankar Dass, and Ranjith Ravindra. Goku Benoy is the film’s cinematographer, while VJ Sabu Joseph has served as the editor. Shiva Kumar is the art director of the film.

SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu are producing Farhana under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner.