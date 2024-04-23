GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aishwarya Rajesh to make Kannada debut with ‘Uttarakaanda’

Aishwarya Rajesh has replaced actor-politician Ramya as the lead actress in the movie, to be directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios

April 23, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aishwarya Rajesh in ‘Uttarakaanda’.

Aishwarya Rajesh in ‘Uttarakaanda’. | Photo Credit: @aishu_dil/X

Aishwarya Rajesh has been roped in as the female lead of the Kannada film Uttarakaanda. She replaces Ramya as the lead actress of the movie. Uttarakaanda is directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios, co-founded by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

Bollywood’s Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film ‘Uttarakaanda’

Uttarakaanda is a two-part film with Dhananjaya in the lead and veteran star Shivarajkumar in a prominent role. Ramya was earlier named as the female lead of the movie, but the actor-politician opted out of the project owing to “unavailability of dates”. Aishwarya Rajesh is set to play a character name Durgi in the movie.

The other actors in the film are Chaithra J Achar, Diganth, Yogaraj Bhat, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Umashree and Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu. Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer while ace Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi will compose music for the movie.

ALSO READ:DeAr’ movie review: A rushed, contrived relationship drama

Uttarakaanda is touted to be a gangster drama set in North Karnataka. Dhananjaya is also awaiting the release of Kotee, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal. The film will hit the screens on June 14. Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in the Tamil film, DeAr, also starring G V Prakash Kumar in the lad.

