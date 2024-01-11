Aishwarya Rajesh teams up with Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley for ‘Sister’

January 11, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the lead in Dwarka Productions’ new venture directed by R Savari Muthu. Also starring Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley, the film is titled Sister.

A motion poster was released by the makers and it features Aishwarya as a nurse.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film’s shooting commenced last month. Said to be a comedy-thriller, Sister is based on the incidents that happen in a nurse’s workplace.

Sister also stars Sunil Reddy, Santhana Bharathi, Arjun Chidambaram, Bagavathi Perumal, Seshu, Maaran, Adithya Kathir and Karate Karthi. With music by D Imman, the film’s cinematography and editing are by Thamizh A. Azhagan and Sarath Kumar respectively.

Watch the motion poster of ‘Sister’ here:

