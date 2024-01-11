GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aishwarya Rajesh teams up with Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley for ‘Sister’

The film also stars Sunil Reddy, Santhana Bharathi, Arjun Chidambaram, Bagavathi Perumal, Seshu, Maaran, Adithya Kathir and Karate Karthi

January 11, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sister’ motion poster

A still from ‘Sister’ motion poster | Photo Credit: @dwarkastudios7876/YouTube

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the lead in Dwarka Productions’ new venture directed by R Savari Muthu. Also starring Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley, the film is titled Sister.

A motion poster was released by the makers and it features Aishwarya as a nurse.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film’s shooting commenced last month. Said to be a comedy-thriller, Sister is based on the incidents that happen in a nurse’s workplace.

Sister also stars Sunil Reddy, Santhana Bharathi, Arjun Chidambaram, Bagavathi Perumal, Seshu, Maaran, Adithya Kathir and Karate Karthi. With music by D Imman, the film’s cinematography and editing are by Thamizh A. Azhagan and Sarath Kumar respectively.

Watch the motion poster of ‘Sister’ here:

