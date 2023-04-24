ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Rajesh - Nelson Venkatesan’s ‘Farhana’ gets a release date

April 24, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The cast of ‘Farhana’ also features Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Anumol, Jithan Ramesh, and Kitty

The Hindu Bureau

Aishwarya Rajesh in a still from ‘Farhana’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the lead in Monster-fame Nelson Vekatesan’s film titled Farhana. It’s now known that the film will be out on May 12. 

The makers released a new teaser which also confirmed the release date. Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared the trailer via Twitter.

The cast of Farhana also features Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Anumol, Jithan Ramesh, and Kitty. The film has a screenplay written by Nelson, Sankar Dass, and Ranjith Ravindra. 

Goku Benoy is the film’s cinematographer, while VJ Sabu Joseph has served as the editor. Shiva Kumar is the art director of the film. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu are producing Farhana under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

