Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary on board Venkatesh Daggubati - Anil Ravipudi’s ‘SVC 58’

We had previously reported that Venkatesh Daggubati will be collaborating with director Anil Ravipudi for a new film that’s tentatively titled SVC 58. After delivering hits such as F2 and F3, the actor-director combination is back for a film to be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

It’s now known that actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are also a part of the project. The film’s makers took to social media to share the news.

The makers earlier released an announcement video in which they called the film to be a “triangular crime entertainer”. Venkatesh is touted to play an ex-cop who is torn between his former girlfriend and wife.

Anil Ravipudi’s previous film was Bhagavanth Kesari, an action drama starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The director seems to have returned to the comedy genre with the latest film.