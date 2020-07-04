Aishwarya Rai pays tribute to Saroj Khan, shares picture from ‘Taal’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has paid tribute to the late choreographer Saroj Khan. The actor, who has worked extensively with Khan on several Bollywood songs in films such as Devdas and Taal, shared a picture from the sets of the latter along with a note on Instagram.
Aishwarya wrote, “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family.”
Khan, 71, died on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Bandra’s Guru Nanak Hospital hospital on June 27 after she complained of trouble with breathing. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result. Her funeral was held on Friday at a cemetery in Malad.
In the last leg of her career, Khan judged several dance reality shows, consolidating her title as “masterji”. She last choreographed ‘Tabaah Hogaye’ for Kalank (2019), starring Ms. Dixit, an actor synonymous with Khan’s nimble moves and evocative expressions.
