Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar: Celebs sparkle in Daboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar

Bollywood celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar shoot featuring several A-listers from the industry is the talk of the town.

Actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared their picture from the calendar, congratulating the photographer for completing 25 years in the business: “Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always.”

Ananya Pandey

The newest offering from one of Bollywood’s most-liked shutterbugs featured his regulars such as Aishwarya Rai, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan, as well as others such as Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone to mention a few.

Kriti Sanon

Many of the pictures have already gone viral on social media, as the Hindi film industry turned out in full to support the photographer’s latest achievement.