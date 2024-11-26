ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women: Street harassment is never your fault

Published - November 26, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed street harassment, and urged women to stand up for their worth on International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

PTI

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed the issue of street harassment on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, urging women to never compromise on one's worth and "look the problem directly in the eye".

ADVERTISEMENT

Old video of Abhishek Bachchan reacting to divorce rumours resurfaces

Aishwarya posted a video on her Instagram handle as a part of the training programme against street harassment for a beauty brand. "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it (sic)" the 51-year-old captioned the post.

In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying that women are not responsible for street harassment. "Street harassment, how do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes, hold your head high. Feminine and feminist," the actor heard speaking in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:‘I Want To Talk’ movie review: Abhishek Bachchan sells resilience in this self-help guide

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"My body, my worth, never compromise your worth, do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth, don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," she said.

Aishwarya was last seen in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US