 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women: Street harassment is never your fault

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed street harassment, and urged women to stand up for their worth on International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

Published - November 26, 2024 05:17 pm IST

PTI
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed the issue of street harassment on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, urging women to never compromise on one's worth and "look the problem directly in the eye".

Old video of Abhishek Bachchan reacting to divorce rumours resurfaces

Aishwarya posted a video on her Instagram handle as a part of the training programme against street harassment for a beauty brand. "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it (sic)" the 51-year-old captioned the post.

In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying that women are not responsible for street harassment. "Street harassment, how do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes, hold your head high. Feminine and feminist," the actor heard speaking in the video.

ALSO READ:‘I Want To Talk’ movie review: Abhishek Bachchan sells resilience in this self-help guide

"My body, my worth, never compromise your worth, do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth, don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," she said.

Aishwarya was last seen in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Published - November 26, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.