Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed the issue of street harassment on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, urging women to never compromise on one's worth and "look the problem directly in the eye".

Aishwarya posted a video on her Instagram handle as a part of the training programme against street harassment for a beauty brand. "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it (sic)" the 51-year-old captioned the post.

In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying that women are not responsible for street harassment. "Street harassment, how do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes, hold your head high. Feminine and feminist," the actor heard speaking in the video.

"My body, my worth, never compromise your worth, do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth, don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," she said.

Aishwarya was last seen in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.