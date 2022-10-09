Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Kumari to hit screens on October 28

The mythological horror film is written and directed by Nirmal Sahadev

The mythological horror film is written and directed by Nirmal Sahadev

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s upcoming Malayalam film Kumari is all set to hit screens on October 28, the makers announced on Saturday. While the teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, the makers unveiled a new motion poster to announce the release date.

Written and directed by Nirmal Sahadev, the film is said to be a mythological horror film inspired by folklore. The cast of the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika, Surabhi Lakshmi, Tanvi Ram, Shivajith Padmanabhan, and Shruthy Menon.

Kumari has music scored by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Abraham Joseph, and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

Director Nirmal, actor Giju John, Jakes, and Sreejith produce Kumari under their banner The Fresh Lime Sodas. Aishwarya, Priyanka Joseph, Mridula Pinapala, and Jins Varghese co-produce the film. Supriya Menon and Prithviraj present the film under their Prithviraj Productions banner.