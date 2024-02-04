ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sharaf U Dheen to star in ‘Hello Mummy’; motion poster out

February 04, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The fantasy comedy movie is written by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans

The Hindu Bureau

Sharaf U Dheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi and the poster of ‘Hello Mummy’ | Photo Credit: RAJEEVAN FRANCIS, Special Arrangement and Hangover Films

Actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen are all set to star in a new fantasy comedy movie titled Hello Mummy, the makers announced on Saturday with a motion poster.

Written by Sanjo Joseph of Falimy fame, and set to be directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans, the film went on floors today with a pooja ceremony at Thrissur Mala.

Notably, the film has Hindi actor Sunny Hinduja make his Malayalam debut. The cast of the film also features Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony and Bindhu Panicker.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, Hello Mummy has cinematography by Praveen Kumar and editing by Chaman Chacko. Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas and Rahul ES produce the film under their Hangover Films and A&HS production banners. Sajin Ali, Nisar Babu and Dipen Patel serve as co-producers.

