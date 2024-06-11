Aishwarya Arjun marries Umapathy Ramaiah; photos from the star-studded ceremony out

Actor Arjun’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and actor Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah tied the knot on June 10 in an intimate ceremony at Arjun’s Sri Yoga Anjaneyar Temple in Gerugambakkam, Chennai. The wedding was attended by the bigwigs from the film fraternity.

Apart from actor Vishal, who had worked with Aishwarya in Pattathu Yaanai and had previously assisted and later starred alongside Arjun in Irumbu Thirai, the event’s guest list featured actors Karthi, Dhruva Sarja, Jagapathi Babu, Samuthirakani, Vijaykumar and Senthil.

The wedding was also attended by KS Ravikumar, GK Reddy, SR Prabhu and KE Gnanavel Raja.

The news of the two actors dating came out last year and Thambi Ramaiah cited the reality program Survivor which Arjun anchored and featured Umapathy as one of the contestants. “Looks like sir was impressed with his attitude and that’s how it all started. I was looking for a prospective bride for Umapathy for a while and a few months ago, his mother asked me to not look any more. I gave him time till my birthday (June 19) to give us a name and ten days before that, he told me about Arjun sir’s daughter,” said the actor when he spoke to us in June 2023.

The couple’s reception is said to happen on June 14 at a popular hotel and celebrities from the southern film industries are expected to grace the event.

