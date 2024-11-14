Airbnb is offering a unique experience at Rome’s Colosseum, allowing up to 16 guests to immerse themselves in an evening of gladiatorial activities inspired by the Gladiator film series. This one-time event, part of Airbnb’s Icons series, coincides with the upcoming release of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, scheduled for May 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set for May 7 and 8, 2025, the experience provides a three-hour adventure where guests can explore the Colosseum after hours, beginning with a ceremonial welcome before delving into the ancient structure’s underground chambers. Guided by a “master of ceremonies,” participants will don gladiator armor, identify their “gladiator type,” and prepare for an interactive, historical reenactment.

This marks the first time the Colosseum will open its doors to such an after-dark event, rekindling its ancient history as a venue for combat and performance. Although there’s no overnight stay, the experience is free to those who secure a reservation.

Reservations open on November 27 at 6:00 a.m. PT, exclusively on Airbnb’s website. This event joins Airbnb’s other entertainment-related experiences, including stays inspired by X-Men, Inside Out, and Prince’s Purple Rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.