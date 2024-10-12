ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aindham Vedham’: ‘Marmadesam’ director Naga returns to mythology with new series; teaser and streaming date out

Updated - October 12, 2024 03:35 pm IST

‘Aindham Vedham’ stars Sai Dhansika, Santosh Pratap and Vivek Rajagopal along with YG Mahendra, Krisha Kurup, Ramjee, Devadarshini, Mathew Varghese and Ponvannan

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Aindham Vedham’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Marmadesam-fame director Naga, who recently helmed the Prime Video series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is returning to the mythological genre with his upcoming series Aindham Vedham.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’ series review: Familiar delights in this Tamil remake of ‘Panchayat’

Produced by Abirami Media Works, this mythological series stars Sai Dhansika, Santosh Pratap and Vivek Rajagopal. The rest of the cast includes YG Mahendra, Krisha Kurup, Ramjee, Devadarshini, Mathew Varghese and Ponvannan and the series will be available to stream on ZEE5 in both Tamil and Telugu.

A synopsis from the makers read, “Aindham Vedham follows the story of Anu as she embarks on a journey to Varanasi to perform her mother’s last rites. Along the way, she meets a mysterious figure who entrusts her with an ancient relic, urging her to deliver it to a priest in Tamil Nadu—an object that could unlock the secrets of the elusive Fifth Veda. Reluctant yet compelled by fate, Anu’s mission plunges her into a village fraught with hidden agendas and rising tensions. As she navigates this risky path, she discovers that others are also desperate to claim the relic, leading to a series of deadly confrontations. With time running out and an unknown entity pursuing her, Anu must race against the clock to complete her mission and escape the looming danger.”

Television as we knew it

Aindham Vedham is slated to stream on ZEE5 from October 25. Watch the teaser here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US