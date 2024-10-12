‘Aindham Vedham’: ‘Marmadesam’ director Naga returns to mythology with new series; teaser and streaming date out

Marmadesam-fame director Naga, who recently helmed the Prime Video series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is returning to the mythological genre with his upcoming series Aindham Vedham.

Produced by Abirami Media Works, this mythological series stars Sai Dhansika, Santosh Pratap and Vivek Rajagopal. The rest of the cast includes YG Mahendra, Krisha Kurup, Ramjee, Devadarshini, Mathew Varghese and Ponvannan and the series will be available to stream on ZEE5 in both Tamil and Telugu.

A synopsis from the makers read, “Aindham Vedham follows the story of Anu as she embarks on a journey to Varanasi to perform her mother’s last rites. Along the way, she meets a mysterious figure who entrusts her with an ancient relic, urging her to deliver it to a priest in Tamil Nadu—an object that could unlock the secrets of the elusive Fifth Veda. Reluctant yet compelled by fate, Anu’s mission plunges her into a village fraught with hidden agendas and rising tensions. As she navigates this risky path, she discovers that others are also desperate to claim the relic, leading to a series of deadly confrontations. With time running out and an unknown entity pursuing her, Anu must race against the clock to complete her mission and escape the looming danger.”

Aindham Vedham is slated to stream on ZEE5 from October 25. Watch the teaser here: