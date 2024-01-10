ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 in development with creator Dave Filoni

January 10, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The news came right after the launch of the new ‘Star Wars’film called ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, to be directed by Jon Favreau

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Ahsoka’. | Photo Credit: Star Wars/YouTube

Lucasfilm confirmed that the Season 2 of Ahsoka is in development with creator Dave Filoni. The news came right after the launch of the new Star Wars film called The Mandalorian & Grogu, to be directed by Jon Favreau.

ALSO READ
‘Ahsoka’ series review: Rosario Dawson’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-off is bright, tight and terribly thrilling 

Lucasfilm said in a statement that, “The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.”

The Season 1 of Ahsoka starred Rosario Dawson as Jedi, the popular character trying to save the galaxy from Grand Admiral Thrawn. Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as New Republic general Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, were the other actors in the series.

ALSO READ: Jon Favreau to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Filoni, who has worked on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is the creator of Ahsoka. Episodes of the first season were directed by Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US