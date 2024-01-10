GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 in development with creator Dave Filoni

The news came right after the launch of the new ‘Star Wars’film called ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, to be directed by Jon Favreau

January 10, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Ahsoka’.

A still from ‘Ahsoka’. | Photo Credit: Star Wars/YouTube

Lucasfilm confirmed that the Season 2 of Ahsoka is in development with creator Dave Filoni. The news came right after the launch of the new Star Wars film called The Mandalorian & Grogu, to be directed by Jon Favreau.

ALSO READ
‘Ahsoka’ series review: Rosario Dawson’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-off is bright, tight and terribly thrilling 

Lucasfilm said in a statement that, “The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.”

The Season 1 of Ahsoka starred Rosario Dawson as Jedi, the popular character trying to save the galaxy from Grand Admiral Thrawn. Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as New Republic general Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, were the other actors in the series.

ALSO READ: Jon Favreau to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Filoni, who has worked on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is the creator of Ahsoka. Episodes of the first season were directed by Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

