Ahead of ‘Singham Again’, Rohit Shetty to re-release ‘Singham’ next week

The decision to bring ‘Singham’ back to theatres comes from the overwhelming demand of fans, the makers said

Updated - October 12, 2024 01:31 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Singham’

A still from ‘Singham’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday announced that his 2011 blockbuster Singham, starring Ajay Devgn, will be re-released in theatres on October 18.

The announcement comes weeks before the Diwali release of the third part of the franchise, Singham Again on Diwali.

‘Singham Again’ trailer: Ajay Devgn returns, Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse

"Before he comes with his full force on Diwali. Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience 'SINGHAM' once more before 'SINGHAM AGAIN'!" the filmmaker captioned the post along with a motion poster of Singham.

The decision to bring Singham back to theatres comes from the overwhelming demand of fans eager to experience the mass entertainer on the big screen before the release of Singham Again, a press release issued by the makers read.

Devgn will reprise his role of valiant policeman Bajirao Singham, who fights against injustice, in the third installment of the franchise.

The series, which started with Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014, launched the filmmaker’s ambitious cop universe that also include characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi and Simmba.

‘Indian Police Force’ series review: More cops from Rohit Shetty

The cast for Singham Again includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist.

Published - October 12, 2024 01:22 pm IST

cinema / Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Comments

