Ahead of ‘Jailer’ release, Rajinikanth heads to the Himalayas

August 09, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Just a day before the release of his upcoming film Jailer, Rajinikanth has left for the Himalayas. The veteran actor, who is known for making trips to the Himalayas often during the release of his films, spoke to the media briefly at the airport and shared that this is his first trip to the region in four years owing to Covid.

The last time Rajini embarked on a trip to the mountains was when Petta was released in 2019. According to sources close to the actor, he will spend around 10-14 days in the Himalayas.

Following his return, Rajini will start working on his new film with TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame for the actor’s 170th film.

Directed by Nelson, Jailer also stars Mohanlal. Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi. Rajini will also be seen in a cameo role in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam.