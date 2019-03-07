‘June’ is for every girl who wants to follow her dreams: Ahammed Khabeer

“June celebrates everything ordinary about a girl’s growing-up years; her teens and youth with its share of friendship, infatuation, romance, heartbreaks, confusion, freedom… before she comes of age. The film is for every June Sara Joy amidst us,” says director Ahammed Khabeer.

The filmmaker says that stepping into a female’s shoes was not a difficult process for the three male scenarists — himself, Libin Varghese and Jeevan Baby Mathew. “My best friends include many women. In the movie, June shares a special bond with her parents, especially her father, Joy (Joju George). Many of their scenes together are heavily inspired by my friends’ bonding with their parents. And I didn’t have to find inspiration elsewhere to write about love and break-ups, having gone through that phase myself!” he adds.

The school years were taken straight out of his Plus Two days at Girideepam School, Kottayam. “Many of my real-life friends are featured in the story,” says Khabeer, a native of Thazhathangadi in Kottayam.

Ahammed Khabeer, director of ‘June’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Khabeer avers that June is not just about a particular girl’s journey, it is for every girl who wants to follow her dreams. “No one stops a boy/man from pursuing his dreams, whether he is married or not. But, for many girls, marriage means leaving behind their ambitions, while embracing a new life. It is unfair because a girl has the right to dream and to work towards that. Her family’s support counts as well,” says the 29-year-old filmmaker.

For those who raised eyebrows about June falling in and out of love more than once, Khabeer says, “It is okay and normal. You can’t judge a person’s character based on that. I wanted to show things as they are in the real world. And it didn’t come as a surprise when some people drew comparisons with Premam! And Ohm Shanthi Oshaana as well, because many were reminded of Nazriya [Nazim] when they saw Rajisha (Vijayan)!” he adds with a laugh.

Finding his feet

However, the journey of the story from paper to celluloid was never easy. It took two years for him to find a producer. “Vijay Babu was the 17th producer I met. Many producers liked the story, but didn’t want Rajisha to play the lead because after her State-award-winning act in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, her next two movies did not do well. But I wanted her as June ever since I saw Anuraga.... It was she who took me to Vijay sir,” Khabeer says.

It was Vijay’s suggestion to cast Joju and it really helped the movie because by the time June came out, Joju’s profile had changed, with Joseph doing well. They were looking for a new face to play the homely Christian mother and zeroed in on yesteryear actor Aswathy Menon of Sathyam Sivam Sundaram-fame when they read in an interview that she was planning a comeback.

An MBA graduate from Manipal University, Khabeer has made a few short films and worked in Mazhavil Manorama as an assistant programme producer [of De Chef] before he started hunting for producers with the story of June. “I had no job for the last two years, much to the chagrin of my family,” he says.

Now that the movie is doing well at the theatres, he is overwhelmed. “It is being loved in spite of having no big stars. All I wanted was to make a simple, clean, feel-good film,” he signs off.

New faces

Ahammed Khabeer is the 10th new director introduced by actor-producer Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House. Cinematographer [Jithin Stanislaus] and music director [Ifthi] of June are also debutants. All the 16 actors who play June’s classmates are newcomers who were selected through auditions. “I was particular about having new faces. Since the story is set in Kottayam, we held auditions specifically for those in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla areas to get the dialect correct,” Khabeer says.

A still from ‘June’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vijay says he decided to support the project because he was impressed by how Khabeer had fleshed out each character. “In fact, he had made sketches for each character when he came to narrate the story,” he says. As for the subject, Vijay stresses that he has always rooted for women-centric films. “By women-centric I mean those films where a woman plays the lead. Even though it is difficult to find a market, get digital rights and theatres for such a subject, I believe that the success of June should bring about a change,” Vijay says.

Talking about the shoot, he says since the movie traces the growing-up years and evolution of June, her friends and the people around her, all characters in the film went for a natural makeover to play their age. The film was shot backwards, with the climax being shot first. “We didn’t have a good start though, because the set we put at a house in Vaikom was damaged in the floods. We had to put it up twice and it took over a month to finish the shoot,” Vijay says.