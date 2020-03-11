‘Agnisikha’ : a documentary on Eashwari Bai, one of Independent India’s first female politicians

A politician, a changemaker and an active member of the Republican Party of India, Eashwari Bai fought for her beliefs all her life. A documentary film made on her life was screened at the 4th Indian World Film festival in Hyderabad and brought to life, the thoughts and ideals of a politician who fought for the underprivileged.

Eashwari Bai was the epitome of woman’s empowerment during the 1950s and 60s and an active participant in the Telangana movement of 1969 for which she was even jailed and sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail. A municipal counsellor and an MLA for two terms, she used her voice to bring about positive change in society — whether it was in or outside the Assembly.

The 35-minute long documentary, Agnisikha (which means firebrand in Telugu) was a crisp and concise retelling of her political journey. It showcased her major successes in policy making, whether it was bringing about change in the uniform of the Police department (from shorts to trousers), taking up the issues of livelihoods of the fisher folk or batting for women’s education. The short film succeeded in introducing the work of the leader who actively fought for her beliefs to the younger generation. It was also successful in recreating a vintage era, by the thoughtful montages of rocks in the backdrop, costumes (and the style of the drapes) as well as the dialect of the actors.

Stalwart personality A still from the movie; director Sathyacama Jabali; Shanti Rao with Geetha Reddy | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The film mostly shot in and around Hyderabad, was completed last year and has been doing the rounds of film festivals (Crownwood and Beyond Earth film festivals amongst others) where it was feted and won four awards. Politico Geeta Reddy, Eashwari Bai’s daughter and the producer of the documentary calls her mother an unusual personality. “She was a single leader who soldered on without financial or organizational support. She took on the pertinent issues of the day and as the chairperson for women and child welfare, was instrumental in ensuring free education to young girls. Her faith in the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar made her work towards a value-based system.”

‘A firebrand leader’

Geetha Reddy says, that her mother’s story is as relevant today as it was half a century ago. “I wanted to share her story as it is an inspiration. From a teacher to a politician she always moved ahead with confidence and courage.” The documentary movie also marks the debut of its director, Sathyacama Jabali who worked on it almost for a year interviewing around 150 people from Eashwari Bai’s old constituency of Yellareddy and poring over the archives of Telangana department and the Assembly. “I got a lot of inputs, but the challenge was to showcase the conflict of an individual both within herself and with the surroundings. We understood the sociology and conditions of the time she lived in and documented her journey.”

A still from the documentary | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Shanti Rao who worked in short films in Telugu and Tamil pulled off a confident portrayal of the firebrand leader which included getting the body language and confidence of a politician correctly. The young actress says the workshops held and videos of women politicians helped her in getting the tone and tenor of the leader right. “I was nervous as I was re-living the life of a dynamic person, but it was a learning experience as I had to add my own imagination to the character. Also, it was difficult to enact the part of someone older to me, but it was a blessing to get it right.”

Screened on Women’s Day, the documentary brought to fore the life and times of one of Independent India’s first female politicians not only documenting her stellar journey but also inspiring countless other women in the process.