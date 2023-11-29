HamberMenu
‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ first set footage teases Kathryn Hahn’s return after ‘WandaVision’

The new series is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar in the second half of 2024

November 29, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the sets of ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ 

A still from the sets of ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’  | Photo Credit: @marvel/YouTube

Marvel’s hit TV series WandaVision is now out on Blu-ray and the new version features a first look at set footage from the upcoming spinoff series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The series was announced in October 2021 and is set to feature the witch Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, and is expected to follow her story after the events of WandaVision. While no further details were revealed for two years, the set footage shows the first glimpse of the spinoff series. It shows Agatha strolling through the woods with actor Joe Locke of Heartstopper fame. 

The Agatha spinoff was originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness and was reportedly changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos by July 2022 before being changed to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series, which was wrapped up before the SAG-AFTRA strike, also stars Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone and Emma Caulfield Ford with Ford reprising the role of Dottie from WandaVision

The new series is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar in the second half of 2024. Watch the first set footage here:

