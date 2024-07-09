GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Agatha All Along’ trailer: Kathryn Hahn returns in genre-bending ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

The title draws inspiration from the eponymous hit song, which became a viral sensation after its debut in ‘WandaVision’

Updated - July 09, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 12:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Agatha All Along’

A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Disney+

Marvel Studios has just released the first trailer for Agatha All Along, the highly anticipated spinoff of the Disney+ hit series WandaVision. The new series brings back Kathryn Hahn as the fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness, under the creative direction of Jac Schaeffer, who also served as the head writer for WandaVision.

Marvel sets Vision series for 2026 with Paul Bettany

The official logline reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

The trailer teases an blend of genres, beginning as a noir-style murder mystery with Agatha investigating the death of Wanda Maximoff. This twist follows the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda’s fate was left uncertain. The narrative soon shifts, introducing a flurry of supernatural chaos as Agatha reunites with her old witch companions, including a new character played by Aubrey Plaza.

‘The Falcon and The Winter Solider’: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan on the relevance behind their superhero series

The cast of Agatha All Along also features Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. Fans of WandaVision will recall Hahn’s character was initially presented as Agnes, the quirky neighbor of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the idyllic town of Westview. Her true identity as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness was dramatically unveiled later in the series.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ movie review: Surrender to the madness and Sam Raimi’s giddy sense of fun

Before settling on the title Agatha All Along, the series went through several working titles, including “Agatha: House of Harkness” and “Coven of Chaos”. The title draws inspiration from the hit song “Agatha All Along”, which became a viral sensation after its debut in WandaVision.

Agatha All Along is set to premiere with two episodes on September 18 on Disney+.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.