‘Agatha All Along’ trailer: Kathryn Hahn returns in genre-bending ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

Marvel Studios has just released the first trailer for Agatha All Along, the highly anticipated spinoff of the Disney+ hit series WandaVision. The new series brings back Kathryn Hahn as the fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness, under the creative direction of Jac Schaeffer, who also served as the head writer for WandaVision.

The official logline reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

Walk the Witches' Road with the two-episode premiere of Marvel Television's #AgathaAllAlong September 18 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Rq9u9KfpQk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 8, 2024

The trailer teases an blend of genres, beginning as a noir-style murder mystery with Agatha investigating the death of Wanda Maximoff. This twist follows the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda’s fate was left uncertain. The narrative soon shifts, introducing a flurry of supernatural chaos as Agatha reunites with her old witch companions, including a new character played by Aubrey Plaza.

The cast of Agatha All Along also features Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. Fans of WandaVision will recall Hahn’s character was initially presented as Agnes, the quirky neighbor of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the idyllic town of Westview. Her true identity as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness was dramatically unveiled later in the series.

Before settling on the title Agatha All Along, the series went through several working titles, including “Agatha: House of Harkness” and “Coven of Chaos”. The title draws inspiration from the hit song “Agatha All Along”, which became a viral sensation after its debut in WandaVision.

Agatha All Along is set to premiere with two episodes on September 18 on Disney+.