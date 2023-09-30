ADVERTISEMENT

After Prabhas, Mohanlal joins Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

September 30, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

With music by Stephen Devasi and Manisharma, ‘Kannappa’ went on floors last week in New Zealand

The Hindu Bureau

Vishnu Manchu and Mohanlal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The cast list of Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Kannappa is getting bigger by the day. It was earlier confirmed that Prabhas is starring in the film and Nayanthara is reportedly playing his pair. It’s now known that Malayalam star Mohanlal has also joined the film.

According to reports, the film, which had its pooja ceremony recently, will feature Prabhas as Lord Vishnu and Nayanthara as Parvathi.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is bankrolled by Vishnu’s father Manchu Mohan Babu. With music by Stephen Devasi and Manisharma, Kannappa went on floors last week in New Zealand.

