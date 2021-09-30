After ‘No Time to Die,’ Daniel Craig to play Macbeth next — on Broadway

The actor made his final appearance as James Bond in the just-released ‘No Time To Die’

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen hisnext act.

The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous”Macbeth” on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

The new production, with British actress Ruth Negga playing Lady Macbeth, will begin performances on March 29 for a limited 15-week run.

Craig, 53, who played Bond for the last time in “No Time to Die,” is a seasoned stage actor, appearing on Broadway in 2013 couple’s drama “Betrayal,” and in multiple stage productions in London.

The new staging of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is being produced by Bond movie producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Tickets went on sale on Wednesday.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor, but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role,” Broccoli said in a statement.

Dozens of Broadway plays and musicals reopened in September after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.