Movies

After ‘No Time to Die,’ Daniel Craig to play Macbeth next — on Broadway

Daniel Craig   | Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen hisnext act.

The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous”Macbeth” on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The new production, with British actress Ruth Negga playing Lady Macbeth, will begin performances on March 29 for a limited 15-week run.

Craig, 53, who played Bond for the last time in “No Time to Die,” is a seasoned stage actor, appearing on Broadway in 2013 couple’s drama “Betrayal,” and in multiple stage productions in London.

The new staging of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is being produced by Bond movie producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Tickets went on sale on Wednesday.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor, but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role,” Broccoli said in a statement.

Dozens of Broadway plays and musicals reopened in September after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 1:57:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/after-no-time-to-die-daniel-craig-to-play-macbeth-next-on-broadway/article36749095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY