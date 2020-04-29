After ‘Never Have I Ever’, Pragathi Guruprasad has Hollywood firmly on her mind

When Mindy Kaling’s new teen series series Never Have I Ever dropped Monday on Netflix, several viewers in India, especially Tamil Nadu, were in for a surprise when they spotted a known face while bingeing it.

The much-hyped series, that has opened to favourable reviews, follows the life of an Indian family in the US who are of Tamil origin (the show even has a smattering or Tamil dialogues) and to everyone’s delight, singer-model Pragathi Guruprasad makes a cameo on the show during the popular ‘Ganesh Pooja episode’.

Since her stint on reality show Super Singer, Pragathi has dabbled in playback signing (with hits like Osaka Osaka) and is an Instagram influencer too, as she navigates life between concerts, studio recordings and being a student at UCLA in California.

However, she reveals now that after debuting with the show (Pragathi was also supposed to be the lead actress in Bala directorial), a career in Hollywood is firmly in her sights.

Excerpts from an interview:

How did you get to be a part of ‘Never Have I Ever’? Were you a fan of Mindy Kaling?

I love Mindy and have always been so excited to see someone who looks like me on mainstream television and film in Hollywood. Mindy’s roles in The Office, The Mindy Project, and her latest Late Night are my favorite. She was the first in Hollywood to bring about Indian culture even with the one hilarious episode in The Office about Diwali. Hearing and seeing those references for someone who has always dreamt of being in mainstream media is truly so inspiring.

After moving to LA in 2017, I began acting lessons and really delved into the crazy world of Hollywood while attending UCLA. I never knew acting was a possibility until I started receiving so many offers from the Tamil industry; I really wanted to train myself and be confident in my craft before committing to something.

Soon after attending these classes, I signed to a management company and an agency in Hollywood to be represented as an actress and I think it all started there. I’ve been auditioning for many roles for the last 4-5 months and this is the first one that clicked. The entire Never Have I Ever experience happened in the span of 2 days.

Tell us about your role and how was it for you as a debutant?

The show follows an Indian-American girl who is really trying to adapt to being more American than her Indian parents are allowing her to be. Although she loves Indian culture and knows quite a lot about it, she tries to act “cool” and pretend Indian culture is weird.

I’m in a special scene where Devi, the main character, tells me Indian dance is so weird. I politely give it back to her telling her how cool Bollywood dance is and standing up for my culture.

Lead star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan with Pragathi

When auditioning for roles in Hollywood, especially as a newcomer, you don’t have much of a say when it comes to your character. You can read the description and decline before you audition, but not after. I think everything fell into place and I played a role and character that really was close to my heart.

Considering the show is set among the Indian diaspora in the US, how much could you relate to it?

It is hilarious to watch because having grown up in the US, with so many Indian friends, it is so so relatable. We all grew up with such strict Indian parents, but always wanted to be as American as possible, whatever that meant. It is extremely relatable to see Devi this way and I think so many more people who live abroad with Indian families will also relate.

Did you get to interact with Mindy Kaling, who created the show?

No one told me Mindy was on set and I didn’t think too much of it nor did I want to ask. We were shooting my scene and right after one take, someone tapped my shoulder from behind me. I turned around and nearly screamed because that someone was Mindy Kaling. I had to act all cool and not scream, but I was shaking.

Pragathi on ‘Never Have I Ever’

She said ,”Hey you’re doing a great job, but we had an alternate line written for this scene, do you wanna try it out?” and she gave me the alternate dialogue. Memorising lines is already a tough job, but with Mindy Kaling standing in front of you is a whole other task! I read it a few times, then the craziest thing happened. She said “Do you want to practice with me?” So I practiced the scene a few times with Mindy and it was one of the most insane moments of my life.

Why hasn’t your Kollywood debut happened yet, and is the plan now to chart a career in Hollywood and also wait for Tamil film offers to come?

Part of me was waiting for something that really resonated with me and the other part of me was not confident enough to take on a lead role without having any kind of training.

Practically, I was still in school or college so taking the time off necessary to shoot a film was rather tough. Bala sir’s film is still a big question mark to me, I don’t think anyone but him knows why things didn’t materialise. Everyone has a different story to tell.

Nothing that has happened so far has really been planned right from Super Singer, the playback debut, traveling around the world, modelling gigs, or even this. Acting and singing in Hollywood is definitely a part of that dream and we will see what life has in store.

How are you dealing with the lockdown? Would you recommend Never Have I Ever as a good quarantine watch?

I truly believe this show will resonate with so many people and the world will love it. Quarantine has definitely been tough in some ways and rejuvenating in others, I’m trying to take it one step at a time. A lot of big life events like my graduation from UCLA and my Hollywood TV debut are happening during this time and I wish I could celebrate, but happy to be with my family and to have this time to unwind.

On the other hand, I spent a lot of 2019 and 2020 working on music and do expect to release new music soon which I’m looking forward to!