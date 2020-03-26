After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan also joins Twitter, donates ₹70 lakhs to coronavirus aid

A day after actor Chiranjeevi joined Twitter and Instagram, son Ram Charan followed suit. The actor-producer joined Twitter (@AlwaysRamCharan) on Thursday morning and was welcomed by Chiranjeevi who stated “the cub follows the tiger”.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

In his first tweet, Charan announced that, inspired by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, he will be donating ₹70 lakh to the central and state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to deal with the ongoing health crisis. “At this hour of crisis, inspired by @Pawankalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...” he tweeted. He added that as a responsible citizen, he encourages everyone to abide by the guidelines to combat COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

Earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan announced that he will be donating ₹50 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments, and ₹1 crore towards the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Several other Telugu film personalities have been coming forward to do their bit in the last few days. Actor Nithiin donated ₹10 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments. Actor Rajasekhar and his wife, actor-producer Jeevitha volunteered to provide essential commodities to a few junior artistes of the Telugu film industry. Director Anil Ravipudi announced that he will be contributing ₹5 lakh each to the two Telugu state governments.