After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan also joins Twitter, donates ₹70 lakhs to coronavirus aid

The actor-producer, alongside several other Telugu film personalities, is doing his bit to help the state and central governments deal with the COVID-19 outbreak

A day after actor Chiranjeevi joined Twitter and Instagram, son Ram Charan followed suit. The actor-producer joined Twitter (@AlwaysRamCharan) on Thursday morning and was welcomed by Chiranjeevi who stated “the cub follows the tiger”.

 

In his first tweet, Charan announced that, inspired by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, he will be donating ₹70 lakh to the central and state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to deal with the ongoing health crisis. “At this hour of crisis, inspired by @Pawankalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...” he tweeted. He added that as a responsible citizen, he encourages everyone to abide by the guidelines to combat COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

Earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan announced that he will be donating ₹50 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments, and ₹1 crore towards the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Several other Telugu film personalities have been coming forward to do their bit in the last few days. Actor Nithiin donated ₹10 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments. Actor Rajasekhar and his wife, actor-producer Jeevitha volunteered to provide essential commodities to a few junior artistes of the Telugu film industry. Director Anil Ravipudi announced that he will be contributing ₹5 lakh each to the two Telugu state governments.

