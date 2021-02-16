After ‘Brahmastra’, Nagarjuna begins work on a new Telugu film

Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 15:55 IST

The action entertainer will be directed by Praveen Sattaru

On Tuesday morning, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to social media to share photographs of him along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukherji and announced that he has wrapped up shooting his portions for the Hindi film Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar and also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Later in the day, the actor was part of the launch of his new Telugu film to be directed by Praveen Sattaru.

Sattaru who last directed the action thriller PSV Garuda Vega, will be directing Nagarjuna for the first time. Said to be an action entertainer, the film is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

Speaking during the launch, Nagarjuna said, “Yesterday I completed shooting my part for Brahmastra and today, I am happy that my new film is being launched at the Ganapathi Temple in Secunderabad. We haven’t finalised the title yet. It’s been a while since I played a powerful role in an action film. We plan to shoot in London, Goa, Ooty and Hyderabad.”