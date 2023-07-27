HamberMenu
After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel set to make it big in Hollywood with 14 films

Mattel has made a big splash in Hollywood with the success of ‘Barbie’. 14 Mattel properties are in active development, including a possible ‘Barbie’ sequel

July 27, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Barbie’

A still from ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: COURTESY WARNER BROS. PICTURES

It appears as if Mattel has officially arrived in Hollywood after the humungous success of Barbie. The Greta Gerwig’s film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has scripted box office records since its release on July 21, paving the way for Mattel to be involved in many projects with A-list partners.

Currently, 14 Mattel properties are in active development, including Barney, Polly Pocket, Thomas and Friends and American Girl. There is a possibility of a Barbie sequel as well. Variety reported that the Mattel executives are hopeful of opening up a world of Barbie sequels.

“Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe,” Kreiz told Variety. “It’s a very rich universe… It’s a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities.”

“At the outset, we’re not saying, ‘Okay, let’s think already about movie two and three.’ Let’s get the first one right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen,” he added.

The other films include HotWheels, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’, American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, UNO, Master of Universe, UNO, Matchbox, Wishbone, Thomas & Friends, View Master, and Christmas Balloon.

