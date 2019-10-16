After ‘Asuran’, Vetri Maaran signs his next with Elred Kumar

The success of Asuran may have reaffirmed the notion that pairing Dhanush and Vetri Maaran together can only mint gold at the box office. But the latter seems to have made up his mind about branching out after delivering four consecutive hits starting with Polladhavan in 2007. Vetri Maaran has now signed up with producer Elred Kumar to helm a yet-to-be-titled project under the RS Infotainment banner.

Says Kumar, “He (Vetri Maaran) has been one among the rarest league of filmmakers who bridge the gap between offbeat and commercial cinema. The core themes of his movies are unique and, at the same time, they are packaged and presented very well with commercially engrossing elements,” adding, “We will be shortly announcing the complete details about our project including the star-cast and technicians.”

There are speculations about who could be the lead in this film with names like Suriya finding mention. Vetri Maaran also has another film in the making with actor Soori in the lead.