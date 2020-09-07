After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also tests positive for COVID-19

The model-actor took to Instagram today to reveal that she is asymptomatic and in home quarantine

After actor Arjun Kapoor, now his partner Malaika Arora has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The model-actor took to Instagram today to reveal that she too has tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently asymptomatic and in home quaratine. On September 6, Arjun Kapoor had posted on social media that he was infected with the virus.

Also Read Actor Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Malaika Arora posted a note on Instagram reading, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all you support. Much love, Malaika."