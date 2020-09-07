After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also tests positive for COVID-19

Movies

After actor Arjun Kapoor, now his partner Malaika Arora has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The model-actor took to Instagram today to reveal that she too has tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently asymptomatic and in home quaratine. On September 6, Arjun Kapoor had posted on social media that he was infected with the virus.

Malaika Arora posted a note on Instagram reading, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all you support. Much love, Malaika."

