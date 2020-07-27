After A.R Rahman, Resul Pookutty also bemoans ‘Oscar curse’

A few days after AR Rahman stated that there was a gang spreading rumours about him in Bollywood, sound engineer Resul Pookutty has voiced his opinion on the issue. He tweeted, “I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar. There were production houses told me at my face “we don’t need you” but I still love my industry for it.”

Pookutty’s words follow filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s tweet to Rahman that said, “An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.”

The sound engineer added that he could have moved to Hollywood but he did not. “My work in India won me the Oscar. There will always people to run you down but I have far more faith in my people than anybody else (sic).”

Resul Pookutty went on to describe his predicament as a result of the ‘Oscar Curse’. “It’s faced by everybody. When you are on top of the world and people reject you, it’s the biggest reality check.”

All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films pic.twitter.com/ldpzSNUlsP — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

Resul Pokkutty, who hails from Kerala, got the Academy Award and international acclaim for his sound mixing work in Slumdog Millionaire (2009). He has since then worked on a few Hindi films, including Ra.One, Highway and Kaabil, and a few Tamil and Malayalam films as well.