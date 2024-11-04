ADVERTISEMENT

After 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he has quit smoking

Published - November 04, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Days after celebrating his 59th birthday, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has said that he has quit smoking

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Shah Rukh Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has confessed that he has quit smoking. Known for being a chain smoker, the actor said at an event that he has “finally” overcome the addiction.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family, fans

Shah Rukh turned 59 on November 02, 2024. During his birthday celebration, the actor said, “One good thing is that I am not smoking anymore.” Shah Rukh’s statement was met with a loud cheer from the audience. “I am still feeling a bit breathless. Hope that will get sorted soon,“ he added.

The actor said he cannot be a role model for those who are trying to quit. “Do what works for you. After smoking for 30 years, I can’t advise anybody about it. We all know it’s not good to smoke, so please give it up whenever you can,” he said.

On the work front, there have been reports that Shah Rukh is set to collaborate with Sujay Ghosh. The film is set to also star Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.

