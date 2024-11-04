GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he has quit smoking

Days after celebrating his 59th birthday, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has said that he has quit smoking

Published - November 04, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has confessed that he has quit smoking. Known for being a chain smoker, the actor said at an event that he has “finally” overcome the addiction.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family, fans

Shah Rukh turned 59 on November 02, 2024. During his birthday celebration, the actor said, “One good thing is that I am not smoking anymore.” Shah Rukh’s statement was met with a loud cheer from the audience. “I am still feeling a bit breathless. Hope that will get sorted soon,“ he added.

The actor said he cannot be a role model for those who are trying to quit. “Do what works for you. After smoking for 30 years, I can’t advise anybody about it. We all know it’s not good to smoke, so please give it up whenever you can,” he said.

ALSO READ:‘Karan Arjun’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to re-release in theatres on 30th anniversary

On the work front, there have been reports that Shah Rukh is set to collaborate with Sujay Ghosh. The film is set to also star Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Published - November 04, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.