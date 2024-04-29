Aftab Shivdasani joins Akshay Kumar in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

April 29, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Actors Aftab Shivdasani and Akshay Kumar, who brought laughter to audiences with Vikram Bhatt's 'Awara Paagal Deewana,' are gearing up to recreate their on-screen chemistry. Aftab posted a goofy post thanking Akshay as he confirmed his role in Ahmed Khan's 'Welcome to the Jungle.' Aftab on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a collage of photos featuring himself and Akshay from the sets of 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

He also uploaded a clap shot from the filming of the movie directed by Ahmed Khan.Aftab captioned his post as, "First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed (two laughing emojis) Thank you 'Awara' for 'welcome'-ing this 'Deewana' to this 'Paagal' Jungle!"

Akshay and Aftab starred alongside Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the action comedy "Awara Paagal Deewana." Aftab also made a cameo appearance in Akshay's "Deewane Hue Pagal," directed by Vikram. The cast included Shahid Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Suniel, Paresh, Asrani, Johnny Lever, Vijay Raaz, and others.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

