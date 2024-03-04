ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ trailer: Sara Ali Khan becomes the voice of freedom

March 04, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The film is inspired by the life of Usha Mehta, a student activist from Bombay’s Wilson College who organized the swadeshi Congress Radio (also known as Azad Radio) and helped galvanise the Quit India Movement against the British

The Hindu Bureau

Sara Ali Khan in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

Sara Ali Khan transforms into a firebrand freedom fighter in the 1940s in the trailer for Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement, the film follows Usha (Khan), a 22-year-old college student in Mumbai, running a clandestine radio station against the British.

The film is inspired by the life of Usha Mehta, a student activist from Bombay’s Wilson College who organized the swadeshi Congress Radio (also known as Azad Radio) in 1942 and helped galvanize the freedom movement.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

With Sara in the lead, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Nell and Anand Tiwari.

Actor Emraan Hashmi has a special guest turn in the film.

“Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering,” Sara Ali Khan said in a statement.

“The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan will stream on Prime Video from March 21.

