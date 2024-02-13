‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ gets premiere date on Amazon Prime Video

February 13, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

On World Radio Day, Prime Video announced the premiere date of its upcoming Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The date was revealed with a motion picture, featuring the voice of lead actor Sara Ali Khan as Usha, urging the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer and stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The movie has a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Ae Watan Mere Watan tells a fictional tale about an underground radio station — led by a courageous young girl — that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. The official description of the show reads, “Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both— the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes — encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.”

The historical thriller-drama is set to premiere worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. “At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that,” said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse,” he added.

