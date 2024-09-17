ADVERTISEMENT

Adria Arjona to lead Adam Wingard’s ‘Onslaught’ for A24

Published - September 17, 2024 03:12 pm IST

The film follows a mother who must rely on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after encountering a threat that escapes from a secret military base

The Hindu Bureau

Adria Arjona | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Adria Arjona is in final negotiations to star in and executive produce Onslaught, an upcoming action thriller directed by Adam Wingard. A24 is backing the project after winning an auction for it earlier this year. The film reunites Wingard with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, with the duo co-writing the script. They previously teamed up for cult hits like You’re Next and The Guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ review: The Titans deliver, the film... not so much

Details about Onslaught are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a “gonzo action horror thriller.” Arjona is set to play a mother who must rely on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after encountering a threat that escapes from a secret military base. The film is expected to align more with Wingard’s earlier, original works, moving away from the large-scale productions like Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The production will begin shooting in New Mexico later this year, with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett producing under the Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24.

‘Hit Man’ movie review: Glen Powell hits the mark in sultry Linklater romedy

This role could be a significant one for Arjona, as Wingard has a history of crafting strong female characters, as seen in You’re Next and The Guest. Arjona recently starred opposite Glen Powell in Netflix’s Hit Man and appeared in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice. She is also set to return for the second season of Andor, the Star Wars series starring Diego Luna, slated for a 2025 release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US