Adria Arjona to lead Adam Wingard’s ‘Onslaught’ for A24

The film follows a mother who must rely on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after encountering a threat that escapes from a secret military base

Published - September 17, 2024 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Adria Arjona is in final negotiations to star in and executive produce Onslaught, an upcoming action thriller directed by Adam Wingard. A24 is backing the project after winning an auction for it earlier this year. The film reunites Wingard with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, with the duo co-writing the script. They previously teamed up for cult hits like You’re Next and The Guest.

Details about Onslaught are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a “gonzo action horror thriller.” Arjona is set to play a mother who must rely on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after encountering a threat that escapes from a secret military base. The film is expected to align more with Wingard’s earlier, original works, moving away from the large-scale productions like Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The production will begin shooting in New Mexico later this year, with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett producing under the Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24.

This role could be a significant one for Arjona, as Wingard has a history of crafting strong female characters, as seen in You’re Next and The Guest. Arjona recently starred opposite Glen Powell in Netflix’s Hit Man and appeared in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice. She is also set to return for the second season of Andor, the Star Wars series starring Diego Luna, slated for a 2025 release.

