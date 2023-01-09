January 09, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Adivi Sesh whose 2022 films Major and HIT 2 consolidated his position as an actor to watch out for, looks to up the action and style quotient with ‘G2’, his most ambitious film yet. The ‘pre-vision announcement’ video of the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 Telugu spy thriller Goodachari, affirms that G2 will aim to cater to a nationwide audience with releases in multiple languages.

G2’s story is written by Adivi Sesh and will mark the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who edited Major. Goodachari was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

While Goodachari’s story was set in India, G2 will go international and is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal who delivered hits such as The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Major. The pre-vision video was unveiled at a media gathering in Mumbai.

The shooting of G2 will commence this year and the film will have an international crew.

