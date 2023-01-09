ADVERTISEMENT

Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’ aims to be bigger, better

January 09, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh announces ‘G2’, the sequel to spy thriller ‘Goodachari’

The Hindu Bureau

Adivi Sesh in ‘G2’

Adivi Sesh whose 2022 films Major and HIT 2 consolidated his position as an actor to watch out for, looks to up the action and style quotient with ‘G2’, his most ambitious film yet. The ‘pre-vision announcement’ video of the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 Telugu spy thriller Goodachari, affirms that G2 will aim to cater to a nationwide audience with releases in multiple languages.

G2’s story is written by Adivi Sesh and will mark the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who edited Major. Goodachari was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. 

While Goodachari’s story was set in India, G2 will go international and is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal who delivered hits such as The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Major. The pre-vision video was unveiled at a media gathering in Mumbai.

The shooting of G2 will commence this year and the film will have an international crew. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US