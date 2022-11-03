Adivi Sesh as an investigation officer in Sailesh Kolanu’s ‘HIT 2’

The teaser of the Telugu film HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, offers a sneak peek into another gruelling crime thriller. The first HIT (Homicide Investigation Team; 2020) starred Vishwak Sen investigating the case of a missing girl in Hyderabad. The second film, poised to release on December 2, shifts the action to Vizag. The film produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by actor Nani, has Sesh playing a laidback and smart-talking cop who suddenly faces the task of solving the mystery of a psychopath killer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast and crew shared the teaser on social media with trigger warnings, given the graphic content towards the video. The film also stars Meenakshi, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Srinath Maganti and Srikanth Iyengar.

HIT 2 is edited by Garry BH, music by M M Sreelekha and Suresh Bobbili, production design by Manisha A Dutt, cinematography by S Manikandan and original background score by John Stewart Eduri.

HIT: The First Case was remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.