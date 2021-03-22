Adivi Sesh in the next 'HIT'

Adivi Sesh and Nani during the film launch

HYDERABAD

22 March 2021 12:58 IST

The new Telugu thriller produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani, will have Adivi Sesh investigating a crime in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu film industry, which has been witnessing at least two or three new film releases each week, made new film announcements over the weekend. Among them was the launch of the second instalment of HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), to be produced by stylist Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by actor Nani for their production banner Wall Poster Cinema. The new HIT will be headlined by Adivi Sesh, who is now completing the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Major, which is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

HIT (2019) was a cop thriller featuring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The new film with the tagline ‘The Second Case’ will also be directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who was lauded for his script and style of narration.

Adivi Sesh will play Dev, who investigates a mystery in Andhra Pradesh. Cinematographer S Manikandan, editor Garry BH and music composer John Steward Eduri are part of the crew. HIT - The Second Case also has on board actors Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti and Komali Prasad.