Aditya Seal: ‘I have risen up from my rock bottom phase’

Model-turned-actor Aditya Seal, who believes his career is now progressing on an upward trajectory, discusses his role in the Priyadarshan directorial ‘Anamika’

Aditya Seal has spent most of his time during lockdown watching films and web series. The model-turned-actor had moved to his Lonavala property, near Mumbai, for a change of atmosphere to take his mind off the distressing news that the pandemic caused.

Over a telephonic conversation, the Student of the Year 2 actor discusses his upcoming film Anamika, directed by Priyadarshan. Available on ZEE5, Anamika also stars Pooja Kumar of Vishwaroopam fame, and is being released as part of a four-part film series titled ‘Forbidden Love’ by the streaming service.

Says Aditya, of the opportunity to work with a National Award-winning filmmaker: “Priyan sir was on a checklist of directors I’d always wanted to work with. He makes things very easy for an actor.” Excerpts:

Tell us about Anamika.

The film is about this quintessential housewife Anamika, who does her daily chores but is ignored by her husband, who is always busy at work. She doesn’t get the attention and love she deserves. One day she meets this boy Ishaan, a budding musician, at the cafe where she works part-time. They become friends and fall for each other. What happens later is for the audience to watch and decide.

Aditya Seal in a still from ‘Anamika’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

You are not new to taboo romances in films. Your debut role was one such...

I think a lot has changed in terms of it being spoken about amongst people. They are aware of it but the acceptance is still something of a question mark.

In Anamika, she is a married woman who is unhappy. Her relationship with Ishaan is consensual, and she is only going after things that make her feel appreciated and loved. You cannot say what is right or wrong, but there are a lot of institutions in this country which will try and define that for you.

What was it like working with a filmmaker of the calibre of Priyadarshan?

He has a different vision to the filmmakers I have worked with, and it took some time to get accustomed to. My approach to playing a role is to learn everything there is to know about the character, his backstory etc. Priyan sir told me he won’t give me the script and that we would talk on set (laughs). I believed him because when it comes from a man like him, you do it.

Aditya Seal in a still from ‘Anamika’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Looking back on your career, do you suppose a few things could have gone differently?

I’m yet to get where I want to be but I have no regrets. There have been ups and downs, and I like that I have had these experiences. For me, I know the only way is up because I have already hit rock bottom quite a few times, and I have risen up.

Is the emergence of OTT a gift for struggling actors in the industry?

A hundred percent. OTT is giving a lot of chances for young actors out there and I suppose this is where they get their due. I can imagine if this was the scenario four years ago, my life would have been different. I enjoy doing and being a part of things that mentally stimulate me, and make the audience think. With OTT, a lot of focus has been afforded to content.

What are your upcoming projects?

After Anamika, there is Indoo ki Jawani with Kiara Advani. The film is ready. We are just figuring out the situation with theatres and are working out a release date. I will also be starting work on Rocket Gang directed by (choreographer) Bosco Martis soon.