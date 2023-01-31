HamberMenu
Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Gumraah’ to release on April 7

‘Gumraah,’ the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Thadam,’ is directed by Vardhan Ketkar

January 31, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

PTI
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller film Gumraahwill make its debut in theatres on April 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie is the the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series shared the release date of the film on its social media pages.

Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya in a double role Mrunal essays the role of a cop.

Gumraah is directed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. The film is produced by T-Series in collaboration with Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

